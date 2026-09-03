Hall (groin) is expected to be ready for Week 1 against the Titans on Sunday, Sept. 13, Jack Bell of the Jets' official site reports.

Hall is still nursing the groin injury he suffered 17 days ago, but he was originally given a return timetable of 2-to-3 weeks and was spotted running without any noticeable issues on a side field last week. Barring any setbacks, it sounds like Hall should be fine for the season opener. Whether he sees his normal workload is another question, as Braelon Allen has looked the part in practice and during limited preseason action, where he rushed seven times for 48 yards (6.9 YPC) and one touchdown.