Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall (quadriceps) won't practice Wednesday and remains week-to-week, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Hall hasn't practiced in any fashion since sustaining a right quad injury in the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Lions. With Glenn still classifying him as week-to-week, Hall looks to be trending toward missing a third consecutive game Sunday at New England. Hall's expected absence should once again clear the way for Braelon Allen to handle a lead role out of the backfield.