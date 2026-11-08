Hall (quadriceps) rushed 15 times for 61 yards and caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 35-12 loss to the Chiefs.

Hall reclaimed the lead role in his first action since Week 3, notching 87 yards on 18 touches compared to 54 yards and a lost fumble on 10 touches for Braelon Allen. The 25-year-old Hall has racked up at least 16 touches in all four of his appearances this season, and the 22-year-old Allen's four consecutive games over 100 scrimmage yards entering Sunday's action weren't enough to pry the starting role away from Hall. Expect Hall to continue leading the backfield in Week 10 against the Bills, with his superior receiving ability likely to come into play if the 2-7 Jets fall behind as expected.