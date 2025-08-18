Jets' Mason Taylor: First connection with Fields
Taylor caught his only target for four yards in Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.
Taylor saw his first NFL game action after sitting out the team's preseason opener due to an ankle injury. He caught a four-yard pass from Justin Fields on the Jets' first offensive play, accounting for the starting quarterback's only completion in two drives of action. The rookie tight end has already ascended to the top of the depth chart at his position.