Taylor (ankle) logged a full practice Friday but is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Taylor seems more likely to play than not based on his positive trend in practice participation, as he didn't practice Wednesday before being limited Thursday and upgrading to all activity Friday. The rookie second-round pick already sits atop the depth chart at tight end, but if Taylor's limited or unavailable Sunday, the Jets would lean more heavily on some combination of Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt and Jelani Woods.