Taylor is listed as a starting tight end on the Jets' initial depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Titans.

Nw York listed both Taylor and Jeremy Ruckert as starters at tight end, notably omitting first-round rookie Kenyon Sadiq (abdomen) after he missed most of the summer recovering from hernia surgery. Sadiq is on track to play Week 1 against Tennessee, but he's going to have to earn his spot over Taylor and Ruckert. Taylor fits the mold more as a traditional inline Y tight end, while Sadiq profiles more as an F tight end, functioning as a big slot receiver. Taylor could be a factor in the red zone this season.