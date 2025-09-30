Carter (head) is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Dolphins.

Carter went to the locker room in the second quarter after taking a hit to the head, and he'll be evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Monday's game. With Jarvis Brownlee (ankle) inactive, Tony Adams and Qwan'tez Stiggers are in line to see more work in the secondary for as long as Carter is out of the game.