Williams (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Williams logged a trio of DNPs in practice this week and has been battling the hamstring ailment for a few weeks. He was inactive for Week 16 but returned last Sunday against the Bills, playing a reduced role. With the Jets' season all but over, it's fair to wonder if the team will opt to simply sit Williams for the meaningless finale. Williams has 37 tackles (25 solo), including eight TFLs and 6.0 sacks, and 17 QB hits across 15 games this season.