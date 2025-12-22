Smartt recorded five catches for 34 yards on five targets in Sunday's 29-6 loss to the Saints.

Smartt took the field for 20 of the Jets' 66 snaps on offense, with his 30 percent snap share placing him behind Jeremy Ruckert (67 percent) and ahead of Jelani Woods (20 percent) among New York tight ends. Though Smartt's five catches ranked first on the team, he's nonetheless likely to see his role in the passing game fade in Week 17 against the Patriots if top tight end Mason Taylor (neck) is able to play following a two-game absence.