Smartt (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Smartt entered the league's concussion protocol following the Jets' Week 14 loss to the Dolphins. He ended the week with a full practice Friday and has been given the green light to play Sunday after being evaluated by an independent neurologist. Smartt will have the opportunity to serve as the Jets' TE2 behind Jeremy Ruckert due to Mason Taylor (neck) being inactive.