Smartt (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Smartt was able to practice Friday without limitations, but he'll need to pass an evaluation from an independent neurologist in order to clear the league's concussion protocol ahead of Sunday's game. The fourth-year pro has mostly served on special teams this season, but he could see an expanded role on offense Sunday behind Jeremy Ruckert due to the absence of Mason Taylor (neck).