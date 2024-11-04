The Raiders signed Shenker to their practice squad Monday.
Shenker was cut from the 53-man roster late last week but is now back with Las Vegas' practice squad after playing 60 offensive snaps across five games earlier this season. He has one career catch for seven yards.
