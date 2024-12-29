The Raiders elevated Shenker from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
Shenker will be elevated to the Raiders' active roster for a second straight week. He played 16 snaps (one on offense, 15 on special teams) during the Raiders' Week 16 win over the Jaguars and logged a tackle on punt coverage.
