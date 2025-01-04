The Raiders elevated Shenker from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.
Shenker is being elevated for the third straight week to provide tight-end depth and to work on special teams. Over the Raiders' past two games, the Auburn product has tallied five offensive snaps and 35 special-teams snaps. Shenker will likely log a similar workload Sunday in the team's season finale against the Chargers.
More News
-
John Samuel Shenker: Returns to practice squad•
-
Raiders' John Samuel Shenker: Elevated for Week 17•
-
John Samuel Shenker: Back with practice squad•
-
Raiders' John Samuel Shenker: Up from practice squad for Week 16•
-
John Samuel Shenker: Back with practice squad•
-
John Samuel Shenker: Cut by Las Vegas•