The Raiders elevated Shenker from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Shenker is being elevated for the third straight week to provide tight-end depth and to work on special teams. Over the Raiders' past two games, the Auburn product has tallied five offensive snaps and 35 special-teams snaps. Shenker will likely log a similar workload Sunday in the team's season finale against the Chargers.

