Babicz was waived from the Panthers' practice squad Friday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Babicz missed most of training camp with an unspecified injury, but he returned just in time for Carolina's preseason finale and caught one pass for three yards in the contest. He was added to the Panthers' practice squad after failing to make the team's 53-man roster, but the rookie tight end will now search for another opportunity to make an active NFL roster.