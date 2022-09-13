site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: josh-babicz-returns-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Josh Babicz: Returns to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Panthers re-signed Babicz to the practice squad Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Babicz reclaims his spot on the practice squad with the departure of Taylor Bertolet. The rookie out of North Dakota State will continue looking for a chance to make his NFL debut.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 12 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 26 min read