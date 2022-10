The Packers signed Babicz to their practice squad Tuesday, per the team's official site.

Babicz, a 6-foot-6 rookie tight end from North Dakota State, was let go from Carolina's practice squad in mid-October but has since found a new home in Green Bay. While he has yet to make his NFL debut, Babicz will now serve as an emergency depth option for the Packers' tight end group should any of them miss time.