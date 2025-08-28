default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Green Bay signed Whyle to the practice squad Thursday.

Whyle was cut by the Titans on Tuesday after failing to beat out David Martin-Robinson for the TE3 spot on the 53-man roster behind Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm. Rather than stay in Tennessee, Whyle will head to Green Bay to be a member of the team's practice squad, and he would be a top candidate to be elevated to the Packers' active roster if Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims or John FitzPatrick miss any time.

More News