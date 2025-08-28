Green Bay signed Whyle to the practice squad Thursday.

Whyle was cut by the Titans on Tuesday after failing to beat out David Martin-Robinson for the TE3 spot on the 53-man roster behind Chig Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm. Rather than stay in Tennessee, Whyle will head to Green Bay to be a member of the team's practice squad, and he would be a top candidate to be elevated to the Packers' active roster if Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims or John FitzPatrick miss any time.