Packers' Josh Whyle: Emerging as No. 3 tight end

Whyle "took significant snaps with the starters" during OTAs and seems to be in line for the Packers' No. 3 tight-end role, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Whyle wasn't able to make Tennessee's season-opening roster last year and subsequently joined Green Bay's practice squad. He was eventually signed to the active roster after Tucker Kraft (knee) was lost for the season but didn't make much of an impact on offense, catching just five passes on six targets for 36 yards and a touchdown. Kraft recently stated that he expects to be ready for Week 1, and Luke Musgrave (undisclosed) is likely to take the No. 2 tight-end job, but Whyle currently appears to have a good chance of making the roster as the No. 3 tight end. That wouldn't necessarily portend fantasy-relevant production, though it would put him in line for meaningful snaps if Kraft and/or Musgrave needed to miss time.