Ross reverted to Kansas City's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Ross was elevated to the Chiefs' active roster for a second straight game due to JuJu Smith-Schuster being sidelined with a hamstring injury. Ross played seven of the Chiefs' 68 offensive snaps Sunday but failed to haul in his lone target. If the Chiefs elevate Ross from the practice squad again, they would have to sign him to the active roster in order for him to play for the remainder of the 2024 regular season.