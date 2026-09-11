Larison reverted to New England's practice squad Thursday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Larison was elevated for Wednesday's season-opening loss to Seattle and logged three offensive snaps, catching both of his targets for nine yards. The 24-year-old also returned two kickoffs for 49 yards. Larison's opportunity came as a result of TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) missing Wednesday's contest, and Henderson's status for Week 2 will likely factor into Larison's likelihood of being elevated for that game. Even if Larison gets elevated again, though, he'll likely continue to work behind Rhamondre Stevenson (60 snaps Wednesday) and Corey Kiner (eight).