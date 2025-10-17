Reader was a limited participant in Friday's practice due to a back injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Reader may have picked up the injury during the Lions' Week 6 loss to the Chiefs, which prevented him from participating in Thursday's practice. His ability to return to practice is a sign he is progressing in his recovery, and his participation in Saturday's session will shed light on his chances of playing against the Buccaneers on Monday. Reader has nine tackles (four solo) through the first six games of the regular season.