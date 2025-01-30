Reader finished the 2024 season with 23 tackles (11 solo), including 3.0 sacks, and one pass breakup across 15 regular-season games.

After four seasons with the Bengals, Reader signed a two-year, $22 million deal with the Lions last offseason and went on to start all 15 regular-season games in which he appeared. Reader missed Week 1 with a quadriceps injury and then missed Week 14 with a shoulder issue. In total, Reader 508 defensive snaps and remained an effective interior presence on the Lions' defensive line. If on the roster on the third day of the upcoming league year in March, Reader will collect a $4 million roster bonus. The Lions will likely want to make a decision on Reader's standing with the team by then, as he's set to carry a $12.933 million cap number for the 2025 campaign. Reader will turn 31 years old in July.