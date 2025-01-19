Goff is under evaluation for a concussion during Saturday's divisional-round game against the Commanders.

After committing his second turnover of the contest in the second quarter, Goff took a big hit on Quan Martin's interception return for a touchdown and made his way slowly to the sideline. At the time of his departure, Goff had completed eight of 11 passes for 120 yards, one touchdown and the pick while losing a fumble. Teddy Bridgewater took over for Goff under center, while Hendon Hooker is the emergency third quarterback.