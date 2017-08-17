Play

Wright sat out Wednesday's practice with an undisclosed injury, Mike Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Wright joined injured fellow tight ends Eric Ebron (hamstring) and Cole Wick (undisclosed) on the sideline. The Rutgers product is competing with Wick, Darren Fells, and rookie Michael Roberts to back up presumed starter Ebron.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories