The Jets placed Harris (ankle) on their practice squad injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

Harris will now miss at least the next four games as a result of Tuesday's transaction, after he departed Sunday's loss to the Bills due to an ankle issue. However, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday that the 28-year-old's injury might be season-ending, per Eric Allen of the Jets' official site. If that's indeed the case, then his absence still shouldn't greatly alter New York's defensive game plan given Harris' strict special-teams role.