Harris met with the Jets for a free-agency visit Thursday, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Harris is looking for a new home for the first time in his career after failing to re-sign with the 49ers before hitting free agency in March. The 2018 sixth-round pick totaled 44 tackles, one sack and one interception across 15 games with seven starts last season while playing primarily at weak outside linebacker - a current position of need for the Jets. Harris has previously played under Jets head coach Robert Saleh, who served as San Francisco's defensive coordinator from 2017 to 2020, and would likely see immediate playing time if he ends up signing with New York.