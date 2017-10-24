Marcus Burley: Cut by Texans
Burley was released by the Texans on Tuesday, Adam Caplan of the NFL Network reports.
Burley recorded one tackle in five games with the team, and was ultimately released in order to make room on the roster for a player returning from injury. The undrafted free agent from Delaware will either land on the Texans' practice squad or look for a new opportunity.
