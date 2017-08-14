Browns' Marcus Burley: Participates in walkthrough
Burley (eye) participated in the walkthrough portion of Sunday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Burley has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a laceration near his eye, and although he was able to return to the field during the team's walkthrough, he did so without a helmet.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Mixon impresses most of rookies
The top rookies from the 2017 draft made their debut last weekend, and there was a lot to be...
-
Preseason action altering ADP
Players like Christian McCaffrey, Spencer Ware, Kelvin Benjamin and Kenny Golladay are rising,...
-
Podcast: Weekend winners
Recapping the first of week of the preseason, we tell you who is rising and who is falling...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft breakout...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...