Burley (eye) participated in the walkthrough portion of Sunday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Burley has been sidelined since Aug. 2 with a laceration near his eye, and although he was able to return to the field during the team's walkthrough, he did so without a helmet.

