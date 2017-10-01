Play

Burley (knee) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Titans.

Burley was questionable entering Sunday's contest but appears to not quite be over the knee injury he suffered last week. Johnthan Banks and Treston Decoud will be the Texans' only backup cornerbacks with Burley and Kevin Johnson (knee) sidelined.

