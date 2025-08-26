Redman was waived by the Rams on Tuesday.

Redman, an undrafted rookie out of Louisville, overcame an undisclosed injury at the start of training camp to play in all three of the Rams' preseason games, finishing with five catches (on seven targets) for 41 yards. The Rams opted to go with Terrance Ferguson, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen as the backup tight ends behind Tyler Higbee, so Redman will explore his next opportunities and try to catch on with a team in need of tight end depth, assuming he clears waivers.