Landers agreed to join Seattle's practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official website reports.

Landers was attempting to make the team as an undrafted free agent, so he was facing an uphill climb. While he failed to make it through final cuts, the rookie will get a chance to turn some heads during practice going forward. He recorded 907 yards and eight touchdowns on 47 receptions during his final collegiate season at Arkansas.