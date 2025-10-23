The Titans hosted Landers (undisclosed) for a workout Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Landers was with the Titans in training camp, but he was waived with an injury settlement in late August due to an undisclosed issue. He appears to be fully healthy, and while he didn't catch on with the Titans, he'll look to catch on with a team in need of depth at wide receiver. Landers has not played in a regular-season game since entering the league in May of 2023 as an undrafted rookie.