The Cardinals intend to re-sign Carter in the near future, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Carter was released earlier Monday, but it sounds as if it was some sort of procedural move by Arizona, and the veteran running back appears to be sticking around. His playing time has dipped in consecutive games, and he rushed just seven times for 11 scoreless yards in Arizona's pre-bye loss to the Colts in Week 7. Carter holds very little fantasy value, as Bam Knight has passed him on the depth chart.