Carter reverted to the Cardinals' practice squad Friday, per the NFL's transaction log.

Carter was elevated from the practice squad for the first time this season in the wake of James Conner's season-ending foot injury. However, Carter logged just four snaps on offense and one play on special teams during Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks, and his only carry for one yard on third down in the middle of the second quarter was followed by a Blake Gillikin punt. Trey Benson (37 of 67 offensive snaps) and Emari Demercado (26) handled the bulk of the backfield reps, with the former turning 13 touches into 54 yards from scrimmage and the latter recording 21 total yards and a receiving TD on his four touches. While Carter can be elevated two more times, he doesn't appear to be an immediate candidate to contribute to the Cardinals' running game.