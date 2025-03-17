Gallup is scheduled to visit with the Seahawks as a free agent, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Gallup, who unretired early March, has already logged a visit with the Commanders. The 29-year-old wideout could be a fit for Seattle's revamped wide receiver corps, which has seen both DK Metcalf (traded to Pittsburgh) and Tyler Lockett (released) depart this offseason, but added Cooper Kupp as a starter alongside Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Gallup's last NFL action came in 2023, when he suited up for all 17 regular-season games with the Cowboys and tallied a 34-418-2 receiving line on 57 targets.