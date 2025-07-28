Gallup (hamstring) is participating in training camp, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Gallup is healthy after missing June minicamp with a hamstring strain. He retired last summer on the eve of training camp with Las Vegas, but he's giving it another go one year later at age 29. Gallup will perhaps hope to compete with Noah Brown and others for the No. 3 WR role, although simply making the Week 1 roster would be a good outcome for him.