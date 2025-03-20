The Commanders signed Gallup on Thursday.

Gallup last saw regular-season action with Dallas during the 2023 season, when he logged a 34/418/2 receiving line in 17 regular-season games. After announcing his intention to retire last July, the 29-year-old sat out out the entire 2024 NFL campaign, but Gallup is now poised to resume his career with Washington, joining a wideout group headed by Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel, with Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey and K.J. Osborn also in the mix. While Gallup doesn't have a clear path to steady volume at first glance, he goes give the Commanders experienced pass-catching depth, as he reunites with coach Dan Quinn, who worked with the 2018 third-rounder while the two were together for three years in Dallas, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.