The Bears cut Boykin from the practice squad Saturday.

Boykin stuck around in Chicago on the practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He wasn't elevated to the active roster during the first half of the regular season, and now that he's been cut, he'll look to join a team in need of wide receiver depth and a contributor on special teams. Boykin last saw regular-season action in 2023 with the Steelers, when he played all 17 games and logged three catches (on four targets) for 17 yards while mostly playing on special teams.