Boykin landed on the Bears' practice squad Wednesday.

The wide receiver was let go by the team Tuesday despite a strong training camp and preseason. Given his performance in camp, Boykin's signing to the practice squad is perhaps not a surprise, though he faces an uphill battle for a roster spot during the regular season due to Chicago's depth at wide receiver. The 2019 third-round pick of the Ravens spent time on multiple practice squads in 2024 but never appeared in a regular-season game.