Johnson signed with the Eagles' practice squad on Monday.

Johnson was waived by the Eagles in late August after failing to make the team's initial 53-man roster, but it now appears that he'll remain in Philadelphia on the practice squad. The Florida product flashed throughout the preseason, rushing for 77 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries. He could be elevated to the Eagles' active roster if the running back room is plagued by injuries later this year.