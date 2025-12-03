The Cardinals cut Johnson from the practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Johnson caught on with the Cardinals' practice squad this past Wednesday after being without a team for nearly three months. His stint with Arizona will end up lasting less than a week after he was let go from the practice squad, and he'll look to catch on with a team in need of backfield depth. The undrafted rookie has yet to appear in an NFL regular-season game.