Dillon (groin) was a limited practice participant Friday, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Dillon played through the same injury the past two weeks, taking 36 touches for 168 yards while playing 52 and 63 percent of snaps on offense. The real question is whether Aaron Jones (knee) will return from his two-game absence for Monday's matchup with the Giants, and there looks to be at least some chance of that happening after Jones logged limited practices Thursday and Friday.