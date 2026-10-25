Dillon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

After an ankle injury kept Dillon from playing in a Week 6 win over the Eagles, he was a full participant in practices Wednesday through Friday and avoided an injury designation for Sunday's contest. Dillon will wind up on the inactive list for a second straight game, however, with Carolina moving forward with Trevor Etienne and Anthony Tyus as its backup options behind lead back Chuba Hubbard. Both Etienne and Tyus offer more utility on special teams than Dillon, who hadn't been offering much of an impact on offense with 17 carries for 43 yards (2.5 average) and two catches for three yards over his four appearances on the season.