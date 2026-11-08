Dillon (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's battle against the Broncos, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

It's the third straight week that Dillon is a healthy scratch, and he hasn't logged game-day action since Week 4 against Detroit. Meanwhile, rookie RB Anthony Tyus continues to be active, due largely to his work as a kick returner. As such, it appears Dillon isn't likely to suit up unless one of the RBs ahead of him in the pecking order -- Chuba Hubbard, Trevor Etienne or Tyus -- needs to miss time.