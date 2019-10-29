Play

Martinez is playing through a fractured right hand, Josh Moser of Fox 11 Green Bay reports.

Martinez picked up the injury in practice last week, hence the reason he wore a club on his right hand Sunday in Kansas City. He still managed to post seven tackles and play all 59 defensive snaps, so his status as a top-flight IDP remains intact. Martinez expects to wear the club for two more game days before ditching it entirely after the Packers' Week 11 bye.

