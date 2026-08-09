Packers' Chris Brooks: Returns to practice

The Packers activated Brooks (hamstring) off the active/non-football injury list Sunday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Brooks practiced Sunday for the first time in camp. The running back has finally recovered from the hamstring issue he sustained in the offseason and is ready to contest MarShawn Lloyd for the No. 2 role behind Josh Jacobs (groin). Brooks will need to show that he is healthy and ready throughout the preseason, as Pierre Strong and rookie seventh-rounder Damien Martinez are looking to climb the depth chart as well.