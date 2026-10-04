Brooks is questionable to return to Sunday's Week 4 matchup against Tampa Bay due to an ankle injury, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Brooks began the game well, rushing four times for 30 yards and catching his lone target for five yards before limping to the sideline near the end of the first quarter. He'll be evaluated by team trainers before a determination is made about whether Brooks will be able to return. In the meantime, MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson are Green Bay's two healthy running backs.