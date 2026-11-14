Green Bay activated Brooks (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, though he is still questionable for Sunday's Week 10 clash against the Vikings.

Brooks has missed the required four contests after being placed on injured reserve Oct. 10. He was limited in all three practices this week, and it remains to be seen if he'll suit up Sunday. If Brooks does play, he'll help make up for the backfield absence of Josh Jacobs, who has been ruled out due to a finger injury. MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong are the Packers' current healthy RBs.