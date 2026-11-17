Brooks rushed two times for one yard and caught his only target for two yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Vikings.

It was Brooks' first action since Week 4 after spending five games on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain. With Josh Jacobs (finger) inactive against Minnesota, Brooks led the backfield with 26 offensive snaps in Week 10, but it didn't translate to touches or opportunities to handle the football. With Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd also involved, it's difficult to pinpoint any of these three as reliable fantasy options despite Jacobs' absence.